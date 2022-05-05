AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door takes place on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Many wrestling fans are hoping to see a stacked supercard filled with dream matches when All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling come together to run this joint pay-per-view.

With the arena layout set up for about 14,000 seats, the WrestleTix Twitter account described today’s pre-sale as an instant sell out:

“Instant presale sell out for the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door show at the United Center. Less than 40 minutes (mostly because AEW didn’t release every ticket initially) and well over 20,000 people in the queue. They did hold back some sections for the general public on-sale tomorrow.”

Of course ticket prices on the secondary market are already skyrocketing, because scalpers continue to ruin everything.

Even so, this is an impressive result for a wrestling pay-per-view that doesn’t even have a single match announced yet.

Are you planning to be live in attendance in Chicago on June 26 to check out AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door?