A power outage interrupted multiple AEW matches last night

On a typical Wednesday night, AEW tapes matches for Dark: Elevation before Dynamite goes on the air live, and then Rampage is taped after Dynamite goes off the air.

That routine was slightly interrupted by a power failure during last night’s (May 4) taping of Dark: Elevation, per Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer. It happened during a match between Max Caster and Cheeseburger. Here is Meltzer’s description of the situation, courtesy of F4WOnline’s transcription:

“The entrance and the announcing place all of a sudden went dark. So, they did the match [between Caster and Cheeseburger]...and then they did another match that they announced which was Skye Blue and Nyla Rose and they just said, ‘This match is only for you fans in the arena, it will never air.’ Because they couldn’t tape it because they had the power failure, or whatever it was. Luckily, they got the thing fixed by eight o’clock and there was no problem with Dynamite.”

Meltzer concluded the story by saying the scheduled main event for Dark: Elevation, a tag team match pitting Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland against QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto, was taped after Dynamite went off the air.

AEW does have a history of booking Lights Out matches, but this isn’t exactly what they have in mind for that concept.