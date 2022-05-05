CM Punk trolls Hangman Page

Hangman Page is scheduled to defend the AEW world championship against CM Punk on May 29 at Double or Nothing 2022 in Las Vegas.

Their feud was probably supposed to kick off with a big angle last week on Dynamite, but Page missed the show due to COVID. Punk was the one who missed Dynamite this week, probably because he’s filming other television shows.

Page had the mic all to himself this week, and he cut a heel-leaning promo shitting on the idea of doing a “masturbatory” Bret Hart tribute match on May 29. Hangman wants no part of putting on a great wrestling match with Punk. No, he’s going to “destroy” CM Punk and remain champion.

This kind of edge was needed to ensure the story behind their pay-per-view main event isn’t just two fan favorites being respectful and not pushing each other’s buttons. This kind of promo was needed to remind everyone the AEW world championship is worth destroying another man over.

Punk heard Page’s message, and he responded overnight by...trolling him on Twitter.

Are you looking forward to CM Punk excellently executing the Hangman at Double or Nothing later this month?