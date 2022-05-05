AEW Rampage spoilers for May 6: Riho returns, HOOK, Storm & Baker, Takeshita, more!

AEW rolled into Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (May 6) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Toni Storm & Ruby Soho defeated Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter in a tag team match. Storm pinned Baker for the finish.

Tony Nese challenged Danhausen to a match next week.

HOOK beat JD Drake. After the match, Danhausen once again tried to form an alliance with HOOK, but HOOK wasn’t interested.

Riho qualified for the women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament with a win over Yuka Sakazaki. This was Riho’s first match since breaking her collarbone at Battle of the Belts in January, and the audience was really into it.

Shawn Spears cut a promo teasing a future match against Wardlow.

Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Dan Lambert were in the ring for a promo. Lambert heeled the crowd, but Sky cut a babyface promo. This included Sky telling Lambert that it’s time to stop wearing his own version of the TNT title each week, and instead retire it in his trophy case. Frankie Kazarian came out and set up a TNT title match against Sky for next week.

Jay Lethal defeated Konosuke Takeshita. Lethal and Sonjay Dutt attacked Takeshita after the match. The Best Friends came out for the save, but Satnam Singh beat them up, Samoa Joe came out with a pipe, and AEW officials got involved to break things up.

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday?