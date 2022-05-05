Don’t get me wrong, I’m completely on board with Blackpool Combat Club.

The evaluation of Wheeler Yuta was a great storyline, and I dig the little touches now that he’s a member that reinforce his status as an apprentice, like how Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley enter alone while William Regal accompanies Yuta.

I love a good William Regal promo about violence and scars and general villainy.

"You're going to remember us... because of the scars we left on you." - @RealKingRegal



No rest for the #BlackpoolCombatClub as they continue their campaign of violence! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Hwyxl3M9hI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

The group offense that precedes the finish of their matches has been a sight to behold.

Beautiful brutality by the #BlackpoolCombatClub as they continue their undefeated streak here in #AEW with another victory here tonight! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/UxyWmyXraF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

But we’re less than a month away from Double Or Nothing and the group has no clear direction beyond “beating up undercard trios”, like they did Andrade Family Office’s Angelico, Butcher & Blade on Dynamite last night (May 4). It will never not be fun to watch BCC, and especially Daniel & Mox, do that. But it will lose its novelty and urgency without some kind of story attached. Wheeler gaining membership gave the group momentum. If they’re going to keep that, they need something to do.

It’s entirely possible they’re idling until the build to Forbidden Door, and maybe Moxley and/or Danielson entering New Japan’s G1 Climax tournament. We already know Yuta is in the field for this month’s Best of the Super Juniors. Tie that in to an angle playing out on AEW television, though! You’ll get more fans engaged in both company’s product.

Let us know what you’d have the Blackpool Combat Club do over the next month or so, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

MJF Reveals W. Morrissey as Wardlow’s Mystery Opponent

Rey Fenix vs Dante Martin was an Instant Classic

Mercedes Martinez Unifies the ROH Women’s World Championship

An intriguing development here in the middle of the ring as #TheHardys and the @youngbucks face off after @JEFFHARDYBRAND's win tonight! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/hmF190s2Dx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

Before @starkmanjones/@TrueWillieHobbs get a shot at the #AEW World Tag Team Championship, @boy_myth_legend challenges #TheAbsolute to give him a shot at the #FTW Title!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/HgvCgrCCXe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

Choice words from @TheLethalJay for Konosuke Takeshita (@Takesoup) throwing down the challenge this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage with a special EARLY START TIME of 5:30pm ET / 4:30pm CT on @tntdrama!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/CHA7MmFkkI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

.@samoajoe gives @thelethaljay something to be brave for vowing to come for him this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage - Earlier Special start time of 5:30pm ET/4:30pm CT/3:30pm MT/2:30pm PT on @tntdrama



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/rcHJe2zPrI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

Some straight up tomfoolery on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/z0yOAqVILI — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 5, 2022

On #AEWDark, @FlyinBrianJr had some words for the #HouseOfBlack. Tonight, the #VarsityBlonds get to confront them here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now, as John Harbaugh looks on. pic.twitter.com/ojHR3N4ZbP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

What turn of events! @TheJuliaHart is left quivering in the corner after HouseOfBlack's intimidation and the #DeathTriangle comes in for the save! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/t8YnEYZRxd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

#OwenHart Foundation Tournament Qualifier @Thee_Red_Velvet plans on keeping that celebration going & gaining a 2nd Title for the #BaddiesSection!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/pfPMuKbc31 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

Allies @darbyallin & @jeffhardybrand stand opposite in the ring for the first round in the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/wi7q80RNec — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

Number 1 contender @SerenaDeeb wants what #AEW Women's World Champion @thunderrosa22 has... and another match just got added to #AEW Double or Nothing LIVE on PPV in Las Vegas on Sunday May 29! pic.twitter.com/iJtFUsrOwp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

.@SilverNumber1 has the home advantage as he takes on @cmpunk next WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite LIVE from Long Island, NY!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/A8gNJJnRwa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.