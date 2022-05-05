 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blackpool Combat Club needs something to do

By Sean Rueter
Don’t get me wrong, I’m completely on board with Blackpool Combat Club.

The evaluation of Wheeler Yuta was a great storyline, and I dig the little touches now that he’s a member that reinforce his status as an apprentice, like how Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley enter alone while William Regal accompanies Yuta.

I love a good William Regal promo about violence and scars and general villainy.

The group offense that precedes the finish of their matches has been a sight to behold.

But we’re less than a month away from Double Or Nothing and the group has no clear direction beyond “beating up undercard trios”, like they did Andrade Family Office’s Angelico, Butcher & Blade on Dynamite last night (May 4). It will never not be fun to watch BCC, and especially Daniel & Mox, do that. But it will lose its novelty and urgency without some kind of story attached. Wheeler gaining membership gave the group momentum. If they’re going to keep that, they need something to do.

It’s entirely possible they’re idling until the build to Forbidden Door, and maybe Moxley and/or Danielson entering New Japan’s G1 Climax tournament. We already know Yuta is in the field for this month’s Best of the Super Juniors. Tie that in to an angle playing out on AEW television, though! You’ll get more fans engaged in both company’s product.

Let us know what you’d have the Blackpool Combat Club do over the next month or so, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.

