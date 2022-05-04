Dynamite closes with the AEW and ROH Women’s title scenes

Over the past week, fueled by some comments from WWE’s Becky Lynch, the wrestling world returned their focus to how AEW books their women’s division.

Was dedicating the final 15 minutes of the May 4 Dynamite to women’s wrestling a response to that conversation? We’ll have to wait and see if Tony Khan comments on it in his next interview. For now, we can say we got one segment that the Baltimore crowd embraced, and another they seemed more lukewarm toward.

It was the set-up for Double Or Nothing’s AEW Women’s World championship that got a better reaction. Thunder Rosa came out to talk about her road to the top, and called out top ranked challenger Serena Deeb. After a war of words, the two agreed to fight for the belt at the May 29 PPV.

Number 1 contender @SerenaDeeb wants what #AEW Women's World Champion @thunderrosa22 has... and another match just got added to #AEW Double or Nothing LIVE on PPV in Las Vegas on Sunday May 29! pic.twitter.com/iJtFUsrOwp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

The Ring of Honor Women’s championship match main evented this week’s show. It was a showdown between two wrestlers with a claim to the title — Deonna Purrazzo was the lineal champ, while Mercedes Martinez won an interim belt when Purrazzo couldn’t work Supercard of Honor on WrestleMania weekend. But seeing as neither competitor has been featured much if at all on AEW television, the muted response shouldn’t have been a surprise.

The tension between these two competitors is heavy here in this championship match! @DeonnaPurrazzo vs. @RealMMartinez for the Undisputed @ringofhonor Women's World Championship here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Z0QBiG01FA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

Purrazzo and Martinez did have their supporters, though. And en route to Mercedes winning by submission with a Dragon Sleeper, they earned the crowd’s investment.

That leaves the ROH belt on a wrestler under contract to TK. Where do these fifteen minutes leave the debate on AEW (and ROH) women’s wrestling?

You tell us. And you can get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite here.