The bracket for the men’s Owen Hart Tournament is here

After we had two qualifiers on the May 4 Dynamite, the field for the men’s Owen Hart Tournament is almost complete.

In the opening match, Bobby Fish was trying to become the third member of the Undisputed Elite in the eight person tourney. Unfortunately for Adam Cole’s team, Fish was going up against Jeff Hardy — and AEW wasn’t going to have the Charismatic Enigma take his first loss here. Hardy fought through the damage Fish did to his leg to win with a Swanton Bomb.

The most noteworthy part of the first Owen qualifier may have been the aftermath, which inched us closer to another Young Bucks vs. Hardys match when Matt & Nick Jackson hit the ring to check on their teammate.

An intriguing development here in the middle of the ring as #TheHardys and the @youngbucks face off after @JEFFHARDYBRAND's win tonight! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/hmF190s2Dx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

The latter match’s outcome wasn’t any more surprising, but no one in the Baltimore crowd or the television audience was complaining seeing as it pitted two of the best high fliers in wrestling against one another.

Fenix won it with a Fire Thunder Driver, and joined Hardy, Cole, Kyle O’Reily, Samoa Joe, Darby Allin & Dax Harwood in the chase for the Owen Cup. AEW soon unveiled the eighth man would be a “Joker”, and gave us a bracket full of dream matches.

For the first time ever, we see the bracket for the #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament! Who will the Joker be that faces @SamoaJoe in the first round?! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/NxbBmzmpkf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2022

The action starts next Wednesday (May 11) when Darby Allin goes against Jeff Hardy, and Dax Harwood battles Adam Cole.

Place your bets on the eighth man, and give us your predictions, in the comments below. And get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite here.