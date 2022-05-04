AEW Rewind: William Regal must-watch promo, cocky Young Bucks are back, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped the Blackpool Combat Club, Deonna Purrazzo versus Mercedes Martinez in a ROH women’s title unification, Jeff Hardy versus Bobby Fish and Dante Martin versus Fenix in Owen Hart tournament qualifiers, and Serena Deeb’s win over Hikaru Shida.

The vignette promo from William Regal to start ‘Road to’ is must-watch material. Footage showed Regal, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley roughing up Wheeler Yuta during training. The Blackpool Combat Club’s world revolves around bringing constant pain, torturing for fun, and inflicting punishment. They drag down opponents to make them feel like they are dying a thousand deaths. Opponents will remember them because of the scars BCC will leave.

Other topics of conversation in ‘Road to’ include Purrazzo’s displeasure of ROH creating an interim title even though she has been a fighting champion, Martinez’s desire to become the face of ROH, Hardy planning to put on a show, Martin’s confidence in taking the torch of best high-flyer from Fenix, and Deeb with a swollen eye explaining her interest to revisit history with Thunder Rosa for the AEW women’s championship.

All was good between FTR after squaring off against each other in singles action for the first time. That match paid respect to Owen Hart. Even though Cash Wheeler lost to Dax Harwood in the tournament qualifier, it was more about making the moment.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, there were a multitude of debuts from ROH, NXT, and NJPW. Rhett Titus, Cheeseburger, Leon Ruff, and Yuya Uemura all had good showcase matches in defeat. Eli Isom was in a ten-men squash, so he didn’t get a chance to shine. In the women’s division, Willow Nightingale picked up her first AEW win with a gutwrench powerbomb over Gia Scott.

The Varsity Blonds called out the House of Black for corrupting Julia Hart’s pure heart. That story will be explored on Dynamite.

The Young Bucks promoted the Forbidden Door PPV to mock the idea that bridges were burned with NJPW.

Ricky Starks isn’t concerned about calling anyone out for that PPV. NJPW wrestlers will come to him.

Billy Gunn was the latest guest of RJ City’s talk show, Hey! (EW). Topics included Billy’s early rodeo career, tanning for TV, heat with Sabrina The Teenage Witch, and other deep info on Billy’s life. The chatter is enjoyably comical.

Being the Elite

“LIVE-LOVE-SUPERKICK” - Being The Elite, Ep. 305 (here) featured:

Young Bucks’ artistic montage of live, love, superkick.

Since the ride to the venue in Philadelphia took so long with Brandon Cutler as driver, the Bucks punished Cutler with a paid suspension so he couldn’t travel to Mexico with them for AAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 1. The Bucks also showed off their new sneakers. The Bucks are so rich that they get new wrestling gear for ten-man tag matches rather than just special matches.

Christopher Daniels challenged Adam Cole for the BTE Championship rubber match. Cole was interrupted by the Undisputed Elite ten-man tag.

Slow-motion posing from the Bucks then highlights of the ten-man tag.

The Bucks admitted that Cole was right about clicking as a super team. They are All In the Undisputed Elite.

Backstage giggle session of the Undisputed Elite watching their own promo on a monitor.

Bucks were over their emo phase from last week. The Hardys came in to provide more inspiration to get the Bucks back on track for the dream match. Matt Hardy wants the Bucks to be at their best, which means arrogant, egotistical, and cocky. As soon the Hardys left, the Bucks talked smack behind their backs. The Jacksons credited Lita’s thong for the Hardys’ popularity, then they sang, “Thong Song.” The Hardys overheard the insults. They were pleased that the Bucks were back.

Ryan Nemeth shared a day in the life of a hunk. Auditions, tanner, taking his shirt off, and watching video of himself dancing with sweet goth babes were his routine.

Travel vlog footage of the Bucks going to Mexico to wrestle in tag team action against Fenix & Hijo del Vikingo. The Bucks hoped to shed a greater spotlight on Vikingo’s talent.

Jeff Hardy sang, “Thing Song,” in the closing bit. Matt Hardy knew the Young Bucks would come.

Progress is in the works to deliver the dream match between the Hardys and the Young Bucks. I’m curious when this will start hitting AEW TV for a proper build. The Double or Nothing PPV on May 29 would be a fitting spot, and time is ticking.

We’ll close with a new shirt from MJF for his return to Long Island. The design features an outline of the land mass, however, it sure does resemble a line of cocaine.