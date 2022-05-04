AEW Rankings (May 4, 2022): Team Taz close to a tag title shot

AEW released their latest rankings (May 4, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

Scorpio Sky is the new TNT champion, so he moved over the title side. Frankie Kazarian moved up two spots to replace his SCU friend. Sammy Guevara was knocked down to #4 after losing the TNT belt. #1 CM Punk, #3 Jon Moxley, and #5 Adam Cole remain steady from last week.

Women:

No movement for the women this week.

Tag Team:

Ricky Starks & Will Hobbs leaped over the Dark Order tandem of John Silver & Alex Reynolds into the #2 slot. Team Taz earned a win in a warmup over Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki on Dark. The rest of the top 5 did not change.

Team Taz is inching closer to a tag title match. They called their shot last week, and their ranking makes them worthy challengers. Jurassic Express just needs to give the nod to accept. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus pride themselves on being fighting champions, so it should only be a matter a time before the match is made.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?