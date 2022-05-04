AEW reveals game footage, more release information for ‘Fight Forever’

On an AEW Games Twitch stream this morning (Weds., May 4), Evil Uno dropped some new information about the company’s upcoming console game, Fight Forever. Notably, he told us it won’t just be for consoles — there will also be a PC edition.

They’ve also released more looks at the still in development project, including some gameplay footage featuring Kris Statlander and Nyla Rose’s characters.

We’re getting these updates shortly after a Fightful Select report which indicated the game will only have roughly 50 wrestlers at launch, less than half AEW’s current roster. Downloadable content has been discussed, but nothing is confirmed yet. Big names like Sting, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and Ruby Soho are expected to be included, and Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net says Owen Hart will be a playable character.

AEW hasn’t confirmed a launch date, but word is they’re targeting September of this year.

