AEW Dynamite results, live blog (May 4, 2022): ROH Women’s title match

This week’s show comes our way from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, and will feature a Ring of Honor Women’s champion (and Impact star) Deonna Purrazzo vs. interim ROH Women’s champ Mercedes Martinez. Plus, MJF brings in a mystery opponent with unteachable skills to take out Wardlow, Blackpool Combat Club in trios action against Angelico, The Butcher & The Blade, two Owen Hart qualifiers in Bobby Fish vs. Jeff Hardy & Rey Fenix vs. Dante Martin, Chris Jericho battles Santana... and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAY 4