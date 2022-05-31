Hangman Page has a message for us after losing the AEW World title

In case you’re new around these parts, I’ll let you know that I’m a big fan of Hangman Adam Page. His rise to the AEW World title, told over the first two-and-a-half years of the company’s existence, was one of my favorite pro wrestling stories in a long time. Page overcoming his anxiety & self doubt, and the destructive effect they had on him & his relationships, was relatable and inspiring.

Hangman played the role to perfection, all while being a clever and entertaining presence online. And, while we’re constantly reminded we don’t really know the people on our screens these days, based on the evidence we have, Page is a stand-up guy and good human.

His reign as AEW World champ had its fair share of critics. How much of that was his fault as opposed to his booking will remain a point of debate. But in a day and age where it’s really hard to stay over as a babyface titleholder, fans were still chanting “Cowboy Shit” even as he went up against one of the most popular wrestlers of the 21st century at Double or Nothing.

The story could have been told better in the lead up to his PPV showdown with CM Punk, but the way Hangman lost the title made one of its themes clear. Even when dealing with a man he fears will destroy the company he helped build, Page wasn’t willing to take a completely dishonorable path to victory.

Anyway, you didn’t come here to hear me yak about how much I like the Anxious Millennial Cowboy. You came to see what he had to say in his first posts since losing the belt on Sunday night/early Monday morning.

i’ve had a while to reflect on my time as aew champion now that it’s come to an end. thank you all, not for supporting me, but for supporting the vision. it’s not about the gold or the glory, it’s about the common love and dignity with which we treat each other. change the world — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) May 31, 2022

I wouldn’t normally recommend this course of action, but peak at the comments under that tweet. Even among typically cynical online wrestling fans, on a notoriously toxic social media platform, they’re overwhelmingly popular. That’s a babyface.

And to marry that up with an appropriate quote from Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler”?

That’s my champion.