Much to the chagrin of fans who don’t see what Tony Khan sees in Adam Cole and who think Dr. Britt Baker is over-pushed at the expense of every woman on the AEW roster not named Jade Cargill, Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker won the first ever Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments at Double or Nothing last night (May 29).

The crowd in Las Vegas didn’t seem to mind, and it was hard for anyone to stay mad when a resplendently hatted Dr. Martha Hart came on stage to pay tribute to her late husband and congratulate the winners.

Dr. Hart had more than nice words for Cole & Baker, however. She also had some gifts for them. Each received a gorgeous silver trophy, and a championship belt in the Hart family’s signature pink and black. AEW and designer Belts By Dan have released some great pictures of them, which showcase a lot of the great Owen-inspired details.

Here is a better look at the #OwenHart Foundation Trophies along with the Men's & Women's Tournament Winner belts that were presented to @RealBrittBaker and @AdamColePro last night at #AEWDoN #AEWDoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/6RjIhnEy2i — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022

Honored to be a small part of this. pic.twitter.com/U3RfBvq3ZG — Belts By Dan (@BeltsByDan) May 30, 2022

Stacked tips, antiqued snap boxes and pink & black snakeskin backing. pic.twitter.com/O5zjZr5nPT — Belts By Dan (@BeltsByDan) May 30, 2022

Even cooler? Belts By Dan based them on ones from Stu Hart’s old Calgary based promotion, Stampede Wrestling.

The Owen Hart Championships are built to pay homage to the old Stampede belts pic.twitter.com/7EaofTQ4L7 — xIAMHOLLYWOODx (@xIAMHOLLYWOODx) May 30, 2022

So, if you’re still mad about Cole and/or Baker winning, at least enjoy the prizes they got. Somebody else will win them next year. Probably.

Learn more about and donate to The Owen Hart Foundation here.