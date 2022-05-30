AEW Dark Elevation recap (May 30, 2022): Takeshita vs. Nemeth!

Episode 65 of AEW Dark: Elevation is in the books! If you missed the live broadcast click here for the Cageside Seats stream. Our usual announce team of Mark Henry and Paul Wight was large and in charge. Let’s talk about what went down on Elevation this week!

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ryan Nemeth

Nemeth came to the ring 1-2 in 2022 and accompanied by “Pretty” Peter Avalon. Takeshita came out all by himself with a singles record of 4-3 so far in AEW. Wight: “I’m a big fan of his.” Henry: “What an ovation!” Wight: “You have to understand he (Takeshita) has been wrestling since high school. He’s had over 800 matches.” Nemeth gave him a chop and Takeshita no sold it. Takeshita gave Nemeth one and it sounded like a gunshot going off and Nemeth took a big bump for it. Takeshita hit a missile dropkick and a vertical suplex for a near fall. Takeshita pointed a hand at Avalon warning him not to interfere. Nemeth hit a poke to the eye, a chop to the throat, and a spear in the corner while Takeshita was selling.

Avalon yelled at Nemeth to put a beating on his opponent. Nemeth decided to show off his ground wrestling acumen, then pull Takeshita back to his feet for knees to the ribs. Fall away slam, two count. Ground and pound. Takeshita fought out of an arm lock and hit Nemeth with a forearm to the face and a tackle. Spinning sit out powerbomb followed. Nemeth side stepped an enzuigiri and hit a DDT for 2.9.

Takeshita counter a neck breaker and hit a massive lariat. Takeshita signaled for the end but Nemeth escaped. Avalon grabbed a leg but when he tried to hold Takeshita in place on the ropes he and Nemeth collided, and Takeshita came flying in with a high knee to finish him off. Great match! Given how strongly Wight and Henry were getting behind Takeshita on commentary I hope this is only leading to an even bigger push for the young man.

After a quick break Caprice Coleman joined commentary for the next match, and the ring announcer for the next bout was Bobby Cruise — highly appropriate.

ROH Women’s Title: Mercedes Martinez vs. Mazzerati

Mazzerati brought a singles record of 0-1 in AEW, but got a decent reaction as a Las Vegas local. That didn’t stop her from mocking all of the fans at ringside for her entrance. Martinez brought a 2022 record of 6-3 and the women’s title around her waist. Martinez offered a handshake and Mazzerati refused it, causing Caprice Coleman to note she was breaking the Code of Honor from their promotion.

Martinez finally got fed up with Mazzerati’s antics, and when she tried to duck under the ropes to avoid a receipt, Martinez smacked her and brought her back in the hard way. Martinez showed off by doing a long (and I mean looooooong) delayed vertical suplex with Mazzerati for a near fall. Coleman: “After being in the air for that long it takes a long time to get your wits about you. The blood’s rushing to your head and your vision is blurry.” She recovered enough to hit a DDT for a near fall and do some ground and pound. Coleman: “We got a race in the ring. It’s a Mazzerati and a Mercedes.” Mazzerati hit a snap suplex and went for a cover. She slapped Martinez after she kicked out though, and that only fired Martinez up to suplex her across the ring. Mazzerati kicked her in the head for another near fall. Coleman: “She has the champion reeling.” Henry: “You can tell by the lock on her face she’s serious and she’s about her business.” Mazzerati kept jumping on her back for a rear naked choke and Martinez kept fighting her off. Mazzerati went for a knee but hit the turnbuckle instead. Martinez went on offense and hit a missile dropkick in the corner, yanked Mazzerati to the center of the ring, then hit a spinebuster for a near fall. Martinez signaled to the crowd that the end was near. She picked Mazzerati up over her shoulder. Mazzerati escaped to hit some forearms, went for a springboard and got caught, and Martinez threw her into the ropes hard. Martinez hit her in the head from behind and put on the Brass City Sleeper for the immediate submission. Another strong title defense for Martinez and Coleman was an excellent addition to commentary. Bring him back for more!

What to watch/skip

With only two matches why skip anything? Just watch the whole show! Neither match was a dud and you’ll be done with the whole thing in just over 20 minutes.

Cageside commentary crew! Share your thoughts in the comments section below.