Tony Khan won’t comment on the MJF situation, but MJF reportedly did

It took a while, but AEW head honcho Tony Khan was eventually asked about Maxwell Jacob Friedman during the post-Double or Nothing media scrum. The 24 year old Friedman no-showing a scheduled meet-and-greet on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas was just the latest evidence of ongoing tensions between MJF and his boss, and kicked off a wild weekend of rumor and speculation about the young star’s status for the Sun., May 29 PPV.

Khan’s answer?

“I’m not gonna comment on that. I’ve got a lot of stuff from the pay-per-view that I can comment on, but I’m not going to comment on that.”

Folks will read into that what they will. And you can add the message Max had for Fightful to your work/shoot calculations. Sean Ross Sapp tweeted that:

“MJF claimed to us that he showed up shortly before his match, left right after, and has a lot to think about. “I haven’t been able to verify this with other people at the show, or if this was planned/approved/suggested by AEW.”

The important thing for now is that Friedman did show up, allowing for the payoff of a years long angle that cemented Wardlow as a major star for AEW. Was the MJF drama used to promote that, and when did all parties get on the same page about how it would? That will continue to be speculated on by fans and media-types.

For now, PWInsider and Wrestling Observer Radio agree that Friedman won’t be traveling with AEW or appearing on television for the next few weeks, and “possibly longer.”