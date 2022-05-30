Jurassic Express have been tag team champions dating back to January, and tonight (Sun., May 29, 2022) may have represented the biggest threat to their reign. Indeed, they were forced to defend the titles in a triple threat match against both Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks and Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee.

That meant, of course, that they could lose the titles without even being involved in the finish of the match. This is a fact we were repeatedly reminded of by commentary all throughout. Then again, we were also reminded that the other two teams in the match despise each other and were liable to tear each other apart, opening the door for Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus to retain.

As it turns out, that’s the outcome we got.

They made sure to play up showdowns between Hobbs and Lee and Luchasaurus, with the big men of the teams all getting together to have themselves a mini hoss fight mid match. It was fun, and featured Lee doing typical Keith Lee things.

There was a moment where Lee & Strickland had the titles won, after Luchasaurus accidentally kicked Jungle Boy in the face and they followed up with the Swerve Stomp. Only Hobbs rushed in to break up the pin.

It wasn’t too long after that they isolated Strickland and, with everyone else taken out, finished the job to retain their titles.

Surprised?

Get complete Double or Nothing results and coverage of the entire card right here.