AEW has officially put a bow tie around its Double or Nothing pay-per-view (PPV) from T-Mobile Arena on the Vegas Strip. The promotion wrapped up the show on Sun., May 29, 2022 (or early Monday morning on the East Coast) with CM Punk & Hangman Page telling a story that ended with Punk as World champ.

Was it the best match on the card?

It’s competing with a whopping 12 other matches for that honor. No other titles changed hands as Jade Cargill, Thunder Rosa, and Jurassic Express all retained. Dr. Britt Baker & Adam Cole won the first Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments. Cole’s Undisputed Elite brothers had a mixed night, with Kyle O’Reilly beating Darby Allin, but The Young Bucks losing to The Hardys. Jericho Appreciation Society capitalized on Eddie Kingston & Bryan Danielson’s issues to win an insane Anarchy in the Arena match, and Paige VanZant impressed as she helped Scorpio Sky ensure Sammy Guevara & Frankie Kazarian would never challenge him for the TNT title with their win in a mixed trios match. House of Black picked up a new ally en route to beating Death Triangle, and HOOKhausen started the night off on a fun note with a Buy In beatdown of Smart Mark Sterling. Plus, let’s not forget MJF showed up to finish putting over his former employee Wardlow.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here