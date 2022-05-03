Stu Grayson’s AEW status confirmed

Turns out the initial speculation and reports about Stu Grayson we correct. Wrestling Observer and Fightful Select have confirmed the Dark Order member joins Joey Janela, Jack Evans & Marko Stunt as wrestlers who have been removed from the AEW roster after their contracts expired.

Unlike those other names, Grayson is said to have been offered a new contract. The two sides could not come to an agreement on financials, so he’s not with the company right now. The door is still open for a return — provided, of course, they do settle on the right dollar amount.

Along with the rest of Dark Order, Grayson debuted in AEW at the company’s first PPV, Double or Nothing. He’s widely acknowledged as a talented worker, but with the company’s growing roster, most of his recent work’s happened on YouTube.

The remaining members of Dark Order — Evil Uno, Alan Angels, Alex Reynolds, Colt Cabana, John Silver, Pres10 Vance, and Anna Jay — are still listed on the roster page. Uno, who was Grayson’s tag partner on the independents as Super Smash Brothers and in AEW, seemed to confirm his status today: