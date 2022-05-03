Sounds like a new AEW reality-style show is coming to TBS

A bit of unexpected news arrived in the email inboxes of many AEW fans this morning. “Ringleaders” — a WarnerMedia-run online focus group similar to WWE’s Fan Council — sent an email asking for help naming a new AEW show coming to TBS.

The description of the show reads like a reality show. Here’s that, along with the announcement and the name options provided:

A new AEW show is coming to TBS! We want to know what you think this new show should be named in the below survey. This is your chance to voice your opinion on a key part of the the development & marketing process and we’re excited to hear what you have to say! Below is a brief description of the new show. AEW’s top performers are ushering in a new behind-the-scenes wrestling series like no other… Every episode will track our core cast on the road at AEW events as they try to hold onto the titles they have or win back the ones they’ve lost, with everything culminating at the biggest Pay-Per-View event of the year. They all hope to walk away champions, but there aren’t enough belts for everybody. Heroes will rise, villains will fall, champions will be crowned… and with more access, more star talent, and more drama than ever before, we’ll see it all through the eyes of the biggest names in the company. As you may know, TV networks often consider different titles for their TV series. We would like to ask you about a few potential titles for the upcoming season and get your opinions on them. How much do you like each of the potential names for the this new AEW show? • AEW: FRIENDS AND ENEMIES • AEW: FIGHT TO THE FINISH • AEW: TO THE MAT • AEW: TO THE TOP • AEW: ROAD TO THE BELT • AEW: BREAKOUT • AEW: GRIT AND GLORY • AEW: All Access • AEW: THE CLIMB • AEW: ON THE ROPES • AEW: UPRISE

It’s an interesting sounding concept, and the description gives the impression this will factor into or involve storylines more than a show like Total Divas did — perhaps by blending behind-the-scenes material in the mold of Rhodes To The Top with AEW’s regular “Road To” YouTube series.

Rhodes To The Top could be an important piece of this, as the show was greenlit for a second season before Cody & Brandi left AEW. Rumor was filming was already underway, and WarnerMedia was “exploring options” of what to do with the footage. It’s conceivable some of it will find a home on whatever this show ends up being called.

Also conceivable? That AEW and/or Warner Bros. Discovery want this news out there as a sign their partnership is stable with speculation about what the media conglomerate’s new management team will want to do with the wrestling property it inherited.

Lots to chew on!