There are legitimate concerns about Thunder Rosa’s presentation as AEW Women’s World champion. The entrances she makes are not one of them. She pulled out a killer look — honoring her Latinx heritage, as usual — for her defense against Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing on May 29, 2022.

You don’t have to worry about La Mera Mera in the ring, either. Especially when she’s working with someone like Deeb. AEW sold this match as a showdown between two of the best in the business, and that was on display as both women unleashed their arsenal on one another.

Deeb rallied back from there, working submissions and hitting a front flip DDT for two.

A chop block gave Deeb a target, and she softened the hamstring up for her Serenity Lock. When that didn’t work, she connected with powerbombs ahead of cloverleaf attempts. Even on one leg, the champ wouldn’t give up though. She hit a superplex, and followed that with a Thunder Fire Driver for three.

A really good match, and hopefully a springboard for more for both women.

