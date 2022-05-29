There are legitimate concerns about Thunder Rosa’s presentation as AEW Women’s World champion. The entrances she makes are not one of them. She pulled out a killer look — honoring her Latinx heritage, as usual — for her defense against Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing on May 29, 2022.
Your #AEW Women's World Champion, @thunderrosa22, is here to defend her title tonight at Double or Nothing! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/x1BsM2EODV— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
You don’t have to worry about La Mera Mera in the ring, either. Especially when she’s working with someone like Deeb. AEW sold this match as a showdown between two of the best in the business, and that was on display as both women unleashed their arsenal on one another.
.@thunderrosa22 sends @serenadeeb face first into the turnbuckle! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/Gz5Rg43oL6— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Deeb rallied back from there, working submissions and hitting a front flip DDT for two.
.@SerenaDeeb going deeper and deeper into the playbook... #AEWDoN— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 30, 2022
A chop block gave Deeb a target, and she softened the hamstring up for her Serenity Lock. When that didn’t work, she connected with powerbombs ahead of cloverleaf attempts. Even on one leg, the champ wouldn’t give up though. She hit a superplex, and followed that with a Thunder Fire Driver for three.
The Champion @thunderrosa22 holding nothing back in this Women's World Title match! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/QvT0Ozp8UI— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
A really good match, and hopefully a springboard for more for both women.
