When Jeff Hardy followed his brother Matt Hardy to AEW, it was only a matter of time before they linked up and had another match with The Young Bucks. The two teams have met before, notably before The Hardy Boyz returned to WWE years ago, but they never got the chance to square off in AEW.

Until tonight’s (Sun., May 29, 2022) Double or Nothing pay-per-view (PPV) in Paradise, Nevada.

The story the Bucks told going in was that, well, they’re the younger, better tag team and while they acknowledge what the Hardys did for tag team wrestling, that was a long time ago. “We’ll take it from here,” Matt said.

They incorporated elements of that into the match itself, with the Jackson brothers using a little speed and relative youth to gain an edge before making note of as much. The Hardy boys, of course, wily veterans that they are, had a few tricks up their sleeves.

They did a lot of their usual spots but mixed in some fun ones, like the Young Bucks both stealing the Hardys moves for a near fall, as Matt hit Twist of Fate into Nick hitting a Swanton Bomb.

We also got the usual Jeff Hardy insanity, as he hit a Swanton Bomb on Matt Jackson set up on top of the steel steps on the outside. It looked brutal.

Back in the ring, Matt Hardy was taking care of Nick Jackson, setting him up for Jeff to hit one more Swanton. That was enough to give the old dogs the win over the young (relatively speaking) pups.

