The women’s final of AEW’s first Owen Hart Foundation Tournament got off to a rocking start. Literally. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. was played to the ring by Fozzy’s Rich Ward. Then Ruby Soho topped that by getting motherf-ing Rancid to play her entire theme song to the crowd at Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

That understandably fired Soho up as she entered the ring wearing a jacket with Hart’s famous quote “Enough is enough and it’s time for a change” patched onto it. She was in control at the jump, and seemed to have an answer for the Doctor’s usual tactics.

Baker worked her way back into it, of course. A back-and-forth middle act ended when both wrestlers fell to the mat exhausted during a striking exchange. Nearfalls were the name of the game down the stretch. Ruby defiantly shot her arm up after taking a stomp, and fought her way out of a Lockjaw to hit No Future. Soho then locked in, what else, a Sharpshooter. It wasn’t particularly well applied though, and Britt got to the ropes.

Pinning predicaments were exchanged after that, and it was the former AEW Women’s champ on top with the last Victory Roll. Baker joined boyfriend Adam Cole as the winners of The Owen.

The power couple of AEW then were joined on stage by Owen’s widow, Dr. Martha Hart. She was obviously moved by the crowd chanting her late husband’s name as she thanked everyone involved in helping create this tournament to honor the great Owen Hart.

Each was awarded a belt (Cole’s on a black strap, Baker’s on a pink one), and will hold the Owen Cup... until next year.

Get complete Double or Nothing results and coverage of the entire show here.