That House of Black and Death Triangle put on a barnburner of trios match at Double or Nothing should come as no surprise. Every member of both teams — Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews & Brody King for the former, PAC, Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo for the latter — pulled out big spots and jaw-dropping sells.

What was a surprise? An angle many of us wrote off as a dud coming back to decide the match.

PAC had cleared out the ring and was set to finish Malakai when the lights went out. When they came back up, a blonde woman was in the ring. She spewed mist in the Brit’s face, which sent him right into a Black Mass.

It’s been months since Varsity Blondes Julia Hart caught a face full of mist herself. She’s been wearing an eyepatch and teasing changes to her character ever since. Those seemed to fizzle out after she rebuked Black during a match with the Blondes, but she’s definitely with the House now.

And the House always wins.

