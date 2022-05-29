That House of Black and Death Triangle put on a barnburner of trios match at Double or Nothing should come as no surprise. Every member of both teams — Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews & Brody King for the former, PAC, Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo for the latter — pulled out big spots and jaw-dropping sells.
Canadian Destroyer on the apron! #DeathTriangle not holding anything back. here! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/EQpiZLjknN— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
What was a surprise? An angle many of us wrote off as a dud coming back to decide the match.
PAC had cleared out the ring and was set to finish Malakai when the lights went out. When they came back up, a blonde woman was in the ring. She spewed mist in the Brit’s face, which sent him right into a Black Mass.
.@thejuliahart has shown her true colors here against the #DeathTriangle! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/1pCawiF1Ib— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
It’s been months since Varsity Blondes Julia Hart caught a face full of mist herself. She’s been wearing an eyepatch and teasing changes to her character ever since. Those seemed to fizzle out after she rebuked Black during a match with the Blondes, but she’s definitely with the House now.
.@malakaiblxck loves it when a plan comes together. #AEWDoN— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 30, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd
https://t.co/4LycoUVJBD pic.twitter.com/wRRzHo1Hbu
And the House always wins.
