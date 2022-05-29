 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 results: House of Black wins thanks to their newest member

By Sean Rueter
/ new

That House of Black and Death Triangle put on a barnburner of trios match at Double or Nothing should come as no surprise. Every member of both teams — Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews & Brody King for the former, PAC, Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo for the latter — pulled out big spots and jaw-dropping sells.

What was a surprise? An angle many of us wrote off as a dud coming back to decide the match.

PAC had cleared out the ring and was set to finish Malakai when the lights went out. When they came back up, a blonde woman was in the ring. She spewed mist in the Brit’s face, which sent him right into a Black Mass.

It’s been months since Varsity Blondes Julia Hart caught a face full of mist herself. She’s been wearing an eyepatch and teasing changes to her character ever since. Those seemed to fizzle out after she rebuked Black during a match with the Blondes, but she’s definitely with the House now.

And the House always wins.

Get complete Double or Nothing results and coverage of the entire show here.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...