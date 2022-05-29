Stokely Hathaway & Athena debut at Double or Nothing

No disrespect to Anna Jay, but on paper her TBS title match at Double or Nothing didn’t feel like a big deal. Champion Jade Cargill came into the May 29, 2022 PPV with a 31-0 record, and losing has only felt possible once or twice.

She gave Cargill a fight, but that wasn’t why the match was a big deal. Tony Khan used this to debut two ex-WWE talents to his roster.

First, after Smart Mark Sterling’s interference failed as usual (he also took a pin from Danhausen on the pre-show), the former Malcolm Bivens made his entrance. That distraction allowed Jade to retain her title and run her record to 32-0. The man once again going by Stokely Hathaway then pointed to his new client while she got her hand raised.

Then, when Cargill and her Baddies Kiera Hogan & Red Velvet went to put the boots to Jay, Kris Statlander ran in to help. Then, to even the odds, Athena (fka WWE’s Ember Moon) ran in to stand with the babyfaces.

Athena was released by WWE last fall (and will appear on MasterChef Junior’s WWE episode next week). Hathaway was part of the most recent NXT cuts (and said he was done with wrestling unless the right offer came along, and apparently it did). Both already received their “Is All Elite” tweets from Tony Khan.

