The 24 hours leading up to Double or Nothing was dominated by speculation about Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s status. The 24 year old star no-showed a scheduled appearance on Saturday, and the rumor mill kicked into overdrive about his contract issues with AEW.

The company didn’t leave fans in suspense about whether MJF would show up at T-Mobile Arena on Sun., May 29. His highly anticipated match with Wardlow was first up on the PPV... although he was slow to walk out when his music hit to heighten the suspense, and he didn’t look thrilled to be there (although that fit the story perfectly, too).

Once his opponent was let out of his holding cell and marched to the ring for a chance to get out of his employment contract with Friedman, chants of “He Showed Up” were mixed in with the boos. Max tried to stay out of the ring, get his Dynamite Diamond Ring out of his shorts while feigning injury (referee Bryce Remsburg was on to him), and bribe Wardlow with more money. The big man shook on that, but just to set-up a long awaited Powerbomb Symphony.

Five wasn’t enough.

Mr. Mayhem gave his now ex-boss ten, took the pin, and left on a stretcher. Wardlow is now officially All Elite.

As for MJF? Stay tuned.

