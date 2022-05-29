All Elite Wrestling (AEW) goes live on pay-per-view (PPV) at 8 pm ET tonight (Sun., May 28, 2022) from T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip with its annual Memorial Day weekend Double or Nothing event. Just am hour before, the promotion will offer a free live stream of the pre-show, entitled “The Buy In.”

This one is only slated to feature one match, which will see HOOK team-up with Danhausen to take on Tony Nese & his lawyer, Smart Mark Sterling.

That warns us up for a huge 12 match card which includes four title bouts, two tournament finals, and more. There will be plenty of hype for every one of those matches on The Buy-In, but if AEW’s hype isn’t enough for you, we’ve got you covered. There are detailed previews and predictions for each match in this stream right here.

“The Buy In” stream goes live at 7:00 p.m. ET, and you can watch it above. Make sure and get your entries in for DraftKings’ $25,000 Hangman Page vs. CM Punk pool.

Follow along with Double or Nothing results and coverage of the entire card right here.