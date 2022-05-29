AEW Double or Nothing 2022 predictions

All Elite Wrestling is putting on their Double or Nothing PPV Sunday night (May 29, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip.

After a free streaming pre-show which starts one hour earlier, the event starts at 8PM Eastern, and can be purchased on Bleacher Report (and traditional PPV) here in the U.S. & Canada, or internationally on Fite.

The fourth annual Double or Nothing looks to be on of the biggest shows in the young company’s history, and we’ve assembled our motley crew to give thoughts & predictions on everything booked the show!

Let's get to it.

AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING PREDICTIONS

CM Punk vs. Hangman Page (c) for the AEW World championship

Geno Mrosko: I don’t think it’s time to end Page’s reign and I think Punk’s story works better if he fails in his first attempt at winning the championship and is knocked back down the card. Business first, maybe he should win, but creatively I’m pulling for the L here. Pick: Hangman Page

Sean Rueter: The Punk turn isn’t coming just yet, but I don’t think this is a one and done feud, so I still think it’ll be clear by the end of this program. But I honestly don’t know! This story hasn’t been perfectly told, but it has me in suspense for Sunday night (or early Monday morning here on the East Coast). Pick: Hangman Page

Claire Elizabeth: I’m so torn! Punk is my all-time favorite and his comeback run fills my heart with happiness, but he doesn’t really need the title. Hangman is on a tear and having a wonderful world championship reign, but he has a tendency to slip into the background. They’ve built this beautiful shades of grey feud built around respect and the future of AEW. How can I pick?! I suppose I’ll go with the one that’ll make me cry. Pick: CM Punk

Cain A. Knight: CM Punk is the top star in AEW. It’s time to put the strap on him. Pick: CM Punk

Manolo H. Pizzazz: The legend of cowboy shit continues. This time our sturdy hero will save AEW from an evil influence. I’m not quite sure why Punk is evil yet, but my faith is in Hangman being a straight shooter. Page will ride out as champion. Hi-Yo (John) Silver, away! Pick: Hangman Page

Stella Cheeks: We did not wait two years or how ever long it took for them to slow build, long term storytelling etc. etc. to finally make Page the champion for them to hand it over so easily to CM Punk. He’s honestly not had the title very long and he can do so much more with it (...if only they would put him on TV more. Truly, AEW does not know what to do with babyface champions, but I digress). Page beating Punk would be huge for his championship reign! Also, I’m calling it now. Punk is being too nice, he’s the going full heel Sunday. Pick: Hangman Adam Page

Marcus Benjamin: Decisions, decisions. So the story of Punk as wolf in sheep’s clothing works with him having a title or not having a title. But having a title actually makes it a little stronger. The companionship is power and what better way to see someone’s true colors when they have all that power? I don’t think either decision is wrong here but I’m going with Punk just because. Pick: CM Punk

Kyle Decker: This is a tough call. They finally brought the story home last Wednesday when Hangman finally explained that he thinks Punk is a POS and wants to protect AEW from him. And I think he’s going to turn out to be right! The question is whether or not we learn that now and if we do, do we learn that with a title change. Putting the title on Punk for a big heel run sounds like the right move, but they can have Hangman win right now to strengthen his reign a bit prior to the eventual loss. Pick: Hangman Adam Page

Wardlow vs. MJF

EDITOR’S NOTE: These were written before MJF no-showed his scheduled AEW FanFest appearance. More on that here.

Geno Mrosko: After everything they’ve done, you’d think this would be all about Wardlow getting his and beating MJF to a pulp before scoring the win but I have a feeling he’ll get his all throughout the match and then MJF will steal the win away. Pick: MJF

Sean Rueter: Alls I know is that when Max gets powerbombed I’m gonna yell so loud I scare my cats. Oh, I also know to... Pick: Wardlow

Claire Elizabeth: Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s about to get ten or fifteen bars of the Powerbomb Symphony high on his neck and shoulders, baby! Pick: Wardlow

Cain A. Knight: The stipulation here pretty much means Wardlow has to win. Pick: Wardlow

Manolo H. Pizzazz: If not for the stipulation, I could see MJF somehow finding a way to win. However, there is no way Wardlow is going to be banished from AEW, so a victory he shall earn. The tougher prediction is how any powerbombs Wardlow serves to MJF. I’ll pick 13. Pick: Wardlow

Stella Cheeks: Literally why would Wardlow lose here? It would serve absolutely no one. Not even MJF. This feud is not about the match. It was about the journey. Sunday is just the cherry on top. Pick: Wardlow

Marcus Benjamin: Wardlow. And it’s really not worth a soliloquy on my part. The crowd reaction alone says he’s the right choice. Pick: Wardlow

Kyle Decker: I don’t see how Wardlow can lose here. Finding a way to get Wardlow on the ‘official roster’ after a loss would be too much twisting things around, while undermining the stipulation for this show. It’s just odd to have Max lose two PPV matches in a row. Pick: Wardlow

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s title

Geno Mrosko: As great as Deeb is, there’s nothing here to make you think she’s going to be winning the title. Pick: Thunder Rosa

Sean Rueter: How they manage to make their women’s title feuds feel heatless is a mystery. I don’t think the outcome of this one is. Pick: Thunder Rosa

Claire Elizabeth: I give AEW a lot of leeway and they’re doing a lot right but boy howdy it sucks that the women’s division runs so hot and cold, and it is cold now. Rosa is a fine champion who gets nothing good to do, Deeb’s run to the contendership has been solid but cold, and the result is kinda limp. Anyway, Rosa deserves to carry on and have at least one great feud before she drops the title, so... Pick: Thunder Rosa

Cain A. Knight: There are a lot of potential babyface challengers hanging around to chase a heel champ. Pick: Serena Deeb

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Thunder! Rosa! Raharaharaaha! Pick: Thunder Rosa

Stella Cheeks: Look do I want Thunder Rosa to win and have a great championship run? Yeah of course. She more than earned it. Buuuuuut AEW has no idea how to write babyface champions and they barely know how to write for women period! So unfortunately making Serena Deeb the champion makes the most sense in a twisted sort of way. They constantly built her up to be the very best. Having her as champion would serve one of the only consistent stories they’ve told in the division. Pick: Serena Deeb

Marcus Benjamin: Look, my love for Serena Deeb makes this a choice between heart and mind. My mind says Thunder Rosa needs to keep the title since her run is just truly starting. My heart says it’s Deeb all day because I love her the most. I’m a heart on my sleeve kinda guy. Pick: Serena Deeb

Kyle Decker: This should be a great match. I wish the story were a bit stronger heading into it, but the match should deliver. I don’t see any reason to dethrone Thunder right now. Pick: Thunder Rosa

Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks vs. Jurassic Express (c) vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland for the AEW Tag Team championship

Geno Mrosko: I’m still just the biggest mark for Jungle Boy and the Tarzan Boy theme and the entire presentation. You can argue they should do a change here, and maybe they should, but I can’t pick against my guy. Pick: Jurassic Express

Sean Rueter: We’re getting Christian vs. Jungle Jack soon, and I am here for it. Dropping the belts would move that story along, and with FTR and The Hardys lined up as potential challengers, I think we need heel champs. Pick: Team Taz

Claire Elizabeth: I am done done done done with Jurassic Express as tag team champions and I want the breakup now, so then the question is which of these two teams gets the gold? I love Lee and Strickland dearly but Team Taz have been putting the work in week-in, week-out, and it’s about time they got some real gold and a featured spot on the card. Pick: “Absolute” Ricky Starks & “Powerhouse” Will Hobbs

Cain A. Knight: Jurassic Express is heading towards a breakup with Christian, but I don’t think everything falls apart on this night. Pick: Jurassic Express

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus are battle-tested as the truest tag team among the three. Their chemistry will come in handy at a pivotal moment in the match. Pick: Jurassic Express

Stella Cheeks: I’m with Claire. I’m over Jurassic Express as tag team champs. Their story with Christian is compelling enough on it’s own. They don’t need the titles. Lee & Swerve are smooth as hell and are so fun to watch, but Ricky Starks deserves a proper title reign and everybody knows that wrestling belts look fly with overalls. Pick: “Absolute” Ricky Starks & “Powerhouse” Will Hobbs

Marcus Benjamin: I cannot wait for this. Christian is definitely turning heel, right?? Yeah. So with that said; and because a tag feud between Ricky & Hobbs and Swerve & Lee makes my heart sing, I’m going with the team who believes in absolutes. Pick: P-P-P Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks

Kyle Decker: The Christian heel turn feels inevitable, and I think they get the ball rolling tonight with Jurassic Express losing the gold here. Of the two team remaining, Team Taz seems to have the longer lifespan. Lee & Swerve seem to be something for them to do now with bigger plans individually down the line. Pick: Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks

Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz

Geno Mrosko: I hope the Wizard gets knocked around and upside down all over the damn arena. Pick: BCC & Kingston & Santana & Ortiz

Sean Rueter: The Eddie/DBD heat can be used as an excuse for Lord Regal’s crew to win, but it doesn’t change the fact Chris has a lot of dweebs on his squad (no offense Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang, but take it from a dweeb... you’re dweebs). Pick: Eddie & Santana & Ortiz & Jon & Bryan

Claire Elizabeth: This conglomeration of dudes is wonderful and makes for some good TV and I’m not really confident what the direction is here. Escalation is good, Cain makes sense, but there’s something nagging at me— JAS are always making a big deal out of the numbers game, but even with Wheeler YUTA in Japan for Best of the Super Jr., William Regal’s presence at ringside means they’re outnumbered, and I’m thinking Chris Jericho is well aware of this and will have some kind of secret weapon ready. Pick: Jericho Appreciation Society

Cain A. Knight: Bryan’s ankle injury means the heels go over here, with the babyfaces getting revenge later on in a Blood & Guts match. Pick: Jericho Appreciation Society

Manolo H. Pizzazz: No matter what Jon Moxley thinks, he was suckered into a sports entertainment match. Check and mate for Chris Jericho on this evening. Pick: Jericho Appreciation Society

Stella Cheeks: The Jericho Appreciation Society is a complete, annoying, unit. BCC, Kingston, Santana & Ortiz are sort of random dudes with some shared history, but mostly they just share a common enemy. Also, Eddie is def more hurt than he’s letting on that Mox is hanging out with Danielson now. The green eyed monster will be their downfall. That and the wizard magic. Pick: Jericho Appreciation Society

Marcus Benjamin: I don’t see BCC losing their first big match together. Jericho and crew will look good because of their leader, regardless of the outcome. Pick: BCC, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz

Kyle Decker: The babyfaces here have too much talent while the JAS have a handful of guys who don’t stack up. Pick: BCC & Kingston, Santana, & Ortiz

Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe

Geno Mrosko: Damn, this one is tough. Is Cole still kind of/sort of the golden boy or do they believe more in what Joe can bring to the table here? I’m going with the former. Pick: Adam Cole

Sean Rueter: The Undisputed Elite need a reason to squabble, and taking a bunch of Ls on PPV is a good one. Pick: Samoa Joe

Claire Elizabeth: Samoa Joe is the Ring of Honor World Television Champion and has a nigh superhuman ability to maintain an aura of terror and violence, and Adam Cole is the second banana in a heel stable that really could use a big win before the top banana comes back from his layoff. Easy math. Pick: Adam Cole

Cain A. Knight: This is essentially Adam Cole’s consolation prize after losing multiple world title matches. Pick: Adam Cole

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Poor little bay bay is going to be chopped into mincemeat. Pick: Samoa Joe

Stella Cheeks: I blame Jay Lethal for ruining this for me and Samoa Joe. Pick: Adam Cole

Marcus Benjamin: Adam Cole, bay-bay. Pick: Adam Cole

Kyle Decker: With Jay Lethal and company looming, I see a likely scenario where Joe is screwed out of an Owen win and Adam Cole is the man reaping the rewards. Pick: Adam Cole

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho

Geno Mrosko: An intriguing match-up for a number of reasons, but are they really going to give this first honor to someone other than the Doctor? I think not. Pick: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Sean Rueter: Count me among those who are mad this doesn’t involve Kris Statlander. Since I’m in that kind of mood, I’m pulling the outcome that will make lot of other people mad, too. Misery loves company. Pick: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Claire Elizabeth: I’m writing this on Friday afternoon before Rampage actually happens and I gotta think if Ruby Soho ends up in this it’s kind of a similar situation to Adam Cole— time to give the big deal new-ish signing a big signature win and accolade worthy of what she brings to the table. Otherwise, if Kris Stat is in this, it’s gotta be the Good Doctor’s time and I really hope somebody slides in and rewrites my pick /collar tug Pick: Ruby Soho

Cain A. Knight: Britt Baker and Adam Cole as the heel power couple winning the Owen Hart tournaments is certainly one way to book things. Pick: Britt Baker

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Soho is scrappy enough to break through, however, I have questions about her mental state after her win on Rampage. Baker is used to the bright lights as a champion. She’ll be comfortable in this situation. I’m not so sure about Soho. Desperation might kick in leading to a losing mistake. Pick: Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Stella Cheeks: Britt Baker absolutely doesn't need the win here, while Ruby desperately does. She was a big signee that got two title programs, made it to the finish line, lost and then got shipped off to Elevation. Ruby needs the win to reestablish herself in the division. Pick: Ruby Soho

Marcus Benjamin: Ruby Soho arrived with a lot of fanfare. Since her last big fight, which feels like ages ago, her status dwindled a bit. Britt doesn’t need this but it is a great way to get Ruby back where she belongs and avenge a loss. Pick: Ruby Soho

Kyle Decker: Honestly, Ruby has been underutilized since her debut. And she has a loss to DMD that she needs to avenge. An Owen victory for her benefits her way more than it would Baker. Pick: Ruby Soho

The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys

Geno Mrosko: I can only imagine just how hard these two teams are going to work to make this a legendary match. Pick: The Young Bucks

Sean Rueter: As Brother Nero so eloquently said, this is a new beginning approaching its end eventually. Pick: The Hardys

Claire Elizabeth: C’mon, the Young Bucks have never even once spelled their team name with a z, please. Hardy Boyz gonna show ‘em how it’s done, baby! Pick: Hardy Boyz

Cain A. Knight: The Hardys pull one out here, with the Bucks going over in a rematch when they add an insane gimmick to it. Pick: The Hardys

Manolo H. Pizzazz: The Hardys have a goal of tag team gold in AEW, so beating the Young Bucks would show they still have what it takes to compete at that peak level. Pick: The Hardys

Stella Cheeks: MIDDLE AGE EXTREME! Pick: The HardyS

Marcus Benjamin: I just hope no one gets hurt. The Bucks happily do the favors for their idols. Pick: The Hardys

Kyle Decker: If this is a one off, and who knows, the team more likely to win the tag titles in the near future picks up the win. And I think that’s Middle Aged Extreme. Pick: The Hardys

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay for the TBS title

Geno Mrosko: Genuinely could see this one going either way. I’m not anticipating title changes in the other title matches, so I’ll lean that way here. Pick: Anna Jay

Sean Rueter: Do Red Velvet and Kierra Hogan ever turn to one another and ask if they’re the baddies? Anyway, the undefeated streak ain’t ending like this. Pick: Jade Cargill

Claire Elizabeth: Jade Cargill cannot be stopped and Jade Cargill should not be stopped. Pick: Jade Cargill

Cain A. Knight: If one match on this card might turn into a quick squash, it’s this one. Anna Jay doesn’t have a prayer. Pick: Jade Cargill

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Anna Jay might have learned new tricks, but it won’t be enough to become the face of TBS. Pick: Jade Cargill

Stella Cheeks: To quote the champ. Cut the shit! Pick: Jade Cargill

Marcus Benjamin: Dammit, Stella. She took exactly what I wanted to say. This is what happens when you podcast together. Pick: Jade Cargill

Kyle Decker: They desperately need to find Jade some convincing challengers. Pick: Jade Cargill

Death Triangle vs. House of Black

Geno Mrosko: Just hoping it’s fun. Pick: House of Black

Sean Rueter: This better not be the closest we get to Buddy Matthews vs. Rey Fenix. Pick: House of Black

Claire Elizabeth: A wild and crazy crowd-pleasing trios match if I ever saw one. Babyfaces win and maybe we set up Lucha Brothers challenging for the tag titles on our way to All Out 2022? Pick: Death Triangle

Cain A. Knight: This match will be incredible. Pick: House of Black

Manolo H. Pizzazz: There is so much talent in the match that a loss won’t do much harm to either group. Death Triangle has taken most of the lumps in this feud, so I think they’ll come out on top. Besides, Pentagon spent money on a tombstone. It would be a shame if it doesn’t get used. Pick: Death Triangle

Stella Cheeks: Look, I’m just here for the spooky nonsense, the elaborate props and the cool flips. I genuinely do not care who wins. I’m only picking Death Triangle because I am thirsty for PAC, excited to see Fenix do some crazy stunts and, as a former theater kid, feel seen by Penta & Alex. Pick: Death Triangle

Marcus Benjamin: House of Black needs a spark. But that doesn’t happen here. Pick: Death Triangle

Kyle Decker: There’s always the chance of a new House of Black member to turn things in their favor. That’s not possible with Death Triangle or they’d have to call themselves Death Square and that’d too dumb. Pick: House of Black

Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page & Paige VanZant vs. Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti & Frankie Kazarian

Geno Mrosko: You don’t make this match and have VanZant instantly lose. Right? Pick: Sky & Page & VanZant

Sean Rueter: I consider myself a forward-thinking pro wrestling fan, and embrace shades of gray storytelling. But (very Chris Farley voice) FOR THE LOVE OF GOOD GIVE US SOME BABYFACES IN THIS PROGRAM! Anyway, I’m not sure TK knows how to book a TNT title scene without the Spanish God. Pick: Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti & Frankie Kazarian

Cain A. Knight: I don’t think Paige VanZant is losing this quickly in AEW. Pick: Sky, Page, VanZant

Manolo H. Pizzazz: It can be argued that nobody is coming out a winner of this story, except VanZant rocking the ring in an impressive debut. Pick: Paige VanZant

Stella Cheeks: How are there still more matches?? This card is too long. Pick: Page VanZant and company

Marcus Benjamin: Wow I’m still picking matches? Pick: Sky, Page VanZant

Kyle Decker: Multiple people already made the salient PVZ point. Pick: Sky, Page, VanZant

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Darby Allin

Geno Mrosko: There are way too many matches on this show... Pick: Darby Allin

Sean Rueter: pleasepulloffaheadkickcoffindropcounter Pick: Darby Allin

Cain A. Knight: Darby Allin isn’t losing a singles match against a tag team guy. Pick: Darby Allin

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Allin will make O’Reilly feel pain for harming the beloved Sting. Pick: Darby Allin

Stella Cheeks: One makes annoying art house films and one kicks people real cool. No brainer. Pick: Kyle O’Reilly

Marcus Benjamin: Darby Allin. In Vegas. Come on, now. Pick: Darby Allin

Kyle Decker: Would we even have this match if Tony didn’t want to make sure that he could push this show until 1 am in case the Celtics/Heat game goes into triple OT? Pick: Darby Allin

HOOKhausen vs. Tony Nese & Smart Mark Sterling

Geno Mrosko: Will definitely be fun. Pick: HOOKhausen

Sean Rueter: Very nice. Very crowd-pleasing. Pick: HOOKHausen

Claire Elizabeth: HOOK. Pick: HOOKhausen

Cain A. Knight: HOOK doesn’t even need a partner to win this one. Pick: HOOKhausen

Manolo H. Pizzazz: Hook will whoop ass, but Mark Sterling, Esq. will have the last laugh when he wins Danhausen’s blimp in a lawsuit. Pick: Hook & Danhausen

Stella Cheeks: aggressively eats Doritos Pick: HOOKhausen

Marcus Benjamin: HOOK WILL NOT LOSE. Pick: Hookhausen

Kyle Decker: It’s not yet time for the Smart Mark Sterling coming out party. But soon. Pick: Hookhausen

