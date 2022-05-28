MJF reportedly no shows AEW Fan Fest event

Ahead of its annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza this coming Sun., May 29, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada, AEW held its Fan Fest at the Mandalay Bay Conventions Center earlier today. According to PW Insider, MJF, who had been scheduled for the event, did not make an appearance.

They also report the belief is the no show was not a part of any storyline and when folks at AEW attempted to get into contact with him they were unable to do so. Fans who paid to get autographs or pictures with him were apparently offered refunds or exchanges.

For whatever it’s worth, MJF hasn’t been active on social media today and it’s unclear why he didn’t show up.

Insider also notes that there have been some issues behind-the-scenes with MJF and AEW, with some belief that the two sides haven’t met to discuss a new contract because he hasn’t been receptive to it. Anyone who has followed his social media can see the public shots he’s been taking at the company, including tweeting and deleting remarks following Tony Khan commenting on his contract. It was just a couple weeks ago that reports got around that MJF is leaning towards leaving the company.

MJF is scheduled to wrestle Wardlow at Double or Nothing tomorrow night.