Watch AEW Special Dark: Las Vegas, Episode 145

A special episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Sat., May 28, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

The show was last night along with Rampage at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. It features warm-up matches for several acts that will be involved in tomorrow night’s Double or Nothing PPV at T-Mobile Arena on the Strip, including Jade Cargill’s next challenger for the TBS championship, Anna Jay.

Here’s the card:

Darby Allin vs. Brandon Cutler

Anna Jay vs. Sandra Moone

House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, & Brody King) vs. Adriel Noctis, Gregory Sharpe & Matt Brannigan

Riho, Yuka Sakazaki & Skye Blue vs. Nyla Rose, Diamante & Emi Sakura

Death Triangle (Pac, Penta Oscuro, & Rey Fenix) vs. QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo

Enjoy the show!