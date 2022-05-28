Trios match

This feud’s been lingering since before Revolution for various reasons, and it will continue at AEW’s May 29 PPV in Las Vegas.

The Road to Double or Nothing

It feels like a long time ago, but Malakai Black’s arrival in AEW once seemed like a big deal. The prospect of his rebounding from losing his feud with Cody Rhodes by adding to his stable and continuing a program with PAC & Lucha Bros was a pretty exciting one. Who doesn’t want to see Buddy Matthews vs. Rey Fenix?

But Matthews has yet to have a singles match in AEW, and an injury to Fenix left Death Triangle without one of their vertices. Penta El Zero Miedo went dark (and Alex Abrahantes started doing weird cosplay) so he & PAC could deal with Black, Matthews & Brody King in his brother’s absence, and even brought in Erick Redbeard to fill in for Fenix. They still lost on the last PPV’s pre-show, and a once promising program looked to have fizzled out.

Death Triangle sort of wrapped up their feud with Varsity Blondes after that, although the resolution was pretty unsatisfying — at least for the many fans convinced the Julia Hart eyepatch angle was leading somewhere. They also worked with Dark Order for a while, then a reunited Death Triangle brought a tombstone out after one of their matches.

What to watch for

There’s little doubt this match will slap. There’s too much talent involved for it not to be entertaining. But the rivalry is so drawn out it’s difficult to remember why these teams hate each other (because Black misted PAC during the Cody feud, I think?). As a result, what’s supposed to feel like a deeply personal beef with a months’ long build instead is just kind of there. And it’s hard to see what a win will springboard either team to.

You know what could change that? Trios titles! It’s also weird to lobby for more belts, but it would give a story like this stakes, and provide motivation for more wrestlers on AEW’s expansive roster. But Tony Khan is said to be waiting until Kenny Omega comes back to give us those, so we’ll just ask...