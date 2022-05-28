Singles match

This first-time showdown spins off from The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament & The Young Bucks feud with The Hardys.

The Road to Double or Nothing

Darby Allin got another of his dream matches when he faced off against Jeff Hardy in The Owen, and the two daredevils earned each other’s respect. So when things got heated between The Hardys & the Undisputed Elite after Adam Cole beat Jeff the following Wednesday, Darby & his mentor Sting raced in to keep thing from getting out of hand.

Math has never been babyfaces’ strong suit, though. Cole & The Bucks had Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish with them, so this was five on four situation. One that ended with KOR Pillmanizing Sting’s leg.

AEW pulled the Icon from all Double or Nothing weekend activities, so he seems to be dealing with some legitimate issue. Whether that’s related to what KOR did in story is irrelevant to Allin, who vowed to wreck all TUE’s matches on Sunday night in Vegas if he didn’t get a match with O’Reilly. Kool Kyle accepted, and we’re on.

What to watch for

While the match does seem like something Tony Khan added so his main events can go on after the buzzer sounds to end Game 7 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals, that doesn’t mean it won’t be great. This is an intriguing clash of styles between one of the best high fliers working today and a legitimately great technician & striker. Plus, they added some quality heat with the Sting angle. I mean, Darby does seem pissed...

