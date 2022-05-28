Tag Team(?) match

Despite insisting he’s a lawyer, Smart Mark Sterling has been cursed and will have to take part in a match with one of his clients on The Buy-In.

The Road to Double or Nothing

If you’ve never watched wrestling or been online, it might have seemed like AEW was building a Danhausen/HOOK feud. The demon waif’s first solo act on television was to come for Taz’s son after weeks of attempting to curse him failed. HOOK never took it seriously, and he similarly rebuffed Danhausen’s request for back-up in his first official match. But a thoughtful birthday gift of his favorite snack warmed the cold-hearted handsome devil’s heart.

HOOK still didn’t send himself out for Danhausen’s match with Tony Nese, but after Nese & Sterling tried to follow-up an underhanded victory with a full-on beatdown, he’d seen enough. HOOK scared off the very rude, very evil duo, and shook Danhausen’s hand. It wasn’t long after that we learned they would make their tag team debut on the pre-show of Double or Nothing 2022.

Sterling tried to argue that he’s not a member of the roster, but after Nese’s victory he represented another client, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, in his contract signing with Wardlow. Mark un-smartly jumped on Mr. Mayhem trying to save MJF, and not only got powerbombed through a table, but gave Tony Khan a loophole through which he could book him a match.

What to watch for

More signs of genuine friendship toward Danhausen (or heck, just basic human emotion) from our guy HOOK as they likely dismantle Mr. Sterling, Esq. Can Tony Nese capitalize on the beating his lawyer is likely to take to keep his hot streak going? And just how entertaining will Smart Mark be in a warm-up match the Las Vegas crowd is sure to be pumped for?

And, while this seems fairly obvious, we’re legally obligated to ask...