The match

It will be pure chaos when the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard & “Cool Hand Ang” Angelo Parker) takes on the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson), Santana, Eddie Kingston, and Ortiz in an “Anarchy in the Arena” match at Double or Nothing 2022, on May 29 in Las Vegas.

The story

Chris Jericho has a fragile ego; he couldn’t bring himself to shake Eddie Kingston’s hand after the Mad King forced him to tap out at AEW’s last pay-per-view, Revolution. Jericho also couldn’t keep the Inner Circle in line when Kingston convinced Santana and Ortiz to be more critical of his leadership. As a result, Chris blew the whole group up, destroying the Inner Circle and creating the Jericho Appreciation Society. The Jericho Appreciation Society is all about demonstrating excellence in sports entertainment to the AEW Galaxy. Daniel Garcia has repeatedly stated that sports entertainers like him always beat pro wrestlers. The group is also about worshiping Chris Jericho at every turn, of course.

Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz have been looking for revenge on Jericho’s group of sports entertainers ever since they ambushed them with a baseball bat. But the 5-on-3 numbers game was always working against them. That is, until Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson joined the fray.

Moxley, Danielson, William Regal, and Wheeler Yuta are the Blackpool Combat Club, a group of no-nonsense ass kicking pro wrestlers. It was only a matter of time until their ideology clashed with the sports entertainment on display each week from the Jericho Appreciation Society.

This has led to a 5 vs. 5 team match at Double or Nothing, with Moxley and Danielson joining up with Kingston, Ortiz, and Santana. Jericho was trying to goad them into a Stadium Stampede match, but Moxley was having none of that sports entertainment shit. That’s why he left WWE and joined AEW years ago, after all. Nope, Mox just wanted straight up gang warfare and violence. The end result is Anarchy in the Arena, which is tantamount to a large scale street fight between ten men. Could this be a precursor to an eventual Blood & Guts match?

Jericho has since become a wizard, throwing fireballs at anyone who pisses him off. Fireballs will be perfectly legal in this chaotic brawl on Sunday night. It’s also worth noting that Bryan Danielson’s ankle might be compromised after he was involved in a freak accident on a recent episode of Rampage.

Find out who wins by tuning into Double or Nothing and keeping it right here at Cageside Seats!