Tony Khan is really paranoid about the NBA playoffs. As a result, he’s determined to make Double or Nothing 2022 the longest pay-per-view card in AEW history.

The event takes place Sunday night (May 29) in Las Vegas, and tonight’s go home episode of Rampage added two more matches to the card.

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have been trying to get a mixed tag team match with Paige VanZant and Men of the Year. They got their wish after Guevara, Conti, and Frankie Kazarian ransacked Dan Lambert’s personal trophy case and stole some UFC titles and the BMF title.

TNT Champion @ScorpioSky gets presented with a new TNT Title after @sammyguevara and @TayConti destroyed his previous one! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/vOlMoPKHgC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2022

That act of vandalism was too much for the heels to stomach, so Scorpio Sky laid down a challenge for a mixed trios match at Double or Nothing. It will be Kazarian, Guevara, and Conti vs. Sky, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant. If the heels win, Kazarian and Guevara can never challenge Sky for the TNT title again.

Elsewhere on Rampage, a singles match between Darby Allin and Kyle O’Reilly was made official for Double or Nothing. That gives us the full lineup for Sunday’s event:

Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk for the AEW World championship

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s World title

Jurassic Express (c) vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland for the AEW Tag Team championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay for the TBS championship

Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz

The Hardys vs. Young Bucks

Wardlow vs. MJF

Samoa Joe vs. Adam Cole in the men’s Owen Hart tourney finals

Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho in the women’s Owen Hart tourney finals

House of Black vs. Death Triangle

Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti vs. Men of the Year & Paige VanZant

Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly

HOOKhausen vs. Tony Nese & Smart Mark Sterling (pre-show)

Are you ready for a marathon length pay-per-view card of 13 matches on Sunday night, Cagesiders?