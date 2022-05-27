The main event of tonight’s (May 27) episode of Rampage was a semifinal match of the women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament: Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander.

Soho was hesitant to unleash her full fury early on against her friend, but she ultimately did what she had to do to eke out the win and advance to the final tournament match against Britt Baker at Double or Nothing.

After the match was over, Baker came out with a mic in hand. Soho didn’t have the patience to deal with Britt’s big mouth, so she didn’t even let former AEW women’s world champ get a word in. Soho remembers when Baker defeated her in a title match at Dynamite: Grand Slam back in September 2021. Soho’s momentum has been hurt ever since then. Ruby vowed to hurt Britt and cash in on the receipt that she owes her.

For what it’s worth, the live fans were not happy that Soho defeated Statlander, and they also booed when Ruby refused to let Britt speak.

