Eddie Kingston still isn’t buying CM Punk’s good guy act

AEW fans are split on whether Double or Nothing’s World title program is reminding us about Hangman Page’s insecurities, teasing an impending CM Punk heel turn, just poorly told, or some combination of those things.

With that debate raging, past Punk angles could be more relevant than ever. Two of the Best in the World’s previous AEW feuds have involved characters — one babyface in Eddie Kingston, and one heel in Maxwell Jacob Friedman — claiming that Punk’s current image as a locker room leader is a con job.

Kingston’s reminded us in the past his opinion hasn’t changed over the years since he first met Punk, or in the months since their match at Full Gear. So his reaction to a glowing ESPN piece subtitled “Inside CM Punk’s transformation into a mentor and trailblazer at AEW” could be just another example of that.

Or, this quote-tweet of our old colleague Marc Raimondi’s article filled with members of the roster like Powerhouse Hobbs, Max Caster, Dax Harwood, Darby Allin & Dustin Rhodes talking about what a great guy Phil Brooks is now could be a key piece of the kayfabe puzzle...

Give me a fucking break https://t.co/idHUEh52vy — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) May 27, 2022

We’ll know more after Sunday night in Las Vegas, I reckon.