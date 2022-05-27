 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AEW Rampage live results, open thread (May 27, 2022): Danielson vs. Sydal

By Cain A. Knight
Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at a special start time of 6:30 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday show comes our way live from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. This is the go home show for Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event.

Tonight’s card features Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander in a semifinal match in the women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

Also set for tonight: Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Sydal, Scorpio Sky receives a new custom-made TNT championship, the Young Bucks will be in action, and more!

Come right back here at 6:30 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR MAY 27

