AEW star “Legit” Leyla Hirsch hasn’t wrestled since early April. She was gaining some momentum as a heel at the time following her betrayal of Kris Statlander and Red Velvet. But then one of her matches was stopped due to injury at a taping of AEW Dark: Elevation. The rumor mill indicated she suffered a devastating knee injury.

Earlier today, Hirsch confirmed those rumors to be true when she revealed that she just had surgery to repair a torn ACL:

On April 5th, during AEW Dark Elevation, I suffered an injury. After landing on my feet from a moonsault, I tore my ACL. Today I was finally able to get my surgery.



Thank you to everyone for the support . I promise to come back an improved, leaner, meaner more Legit Athlete. pic.twitter.com/dzDEFcRGCo — Legit Leyla Hirsch (@LegitLeyla) May 26, 2022

A full tear of the ACL typically means a wrestler will be out of action for at least the better part of a year, unfortunately.

Please join us in wishing Leyla a speedy and complete recovery.