The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (May 25) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 929,000 viewers for a 0.35 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 6th place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

The overall audience was slightly up from last week’s 922,000 viewers. The demo rating improved upon last week’s 0.33, and landed one spot higher than last week’s seventh place finish on cable.

AEW Dynamite maintained a lower demo rating of either 0.32 and 0.33 over the prior four episodes, partially due to the NBA playoffs. Those numbers rank among the worst of the year, so they’ll gladly welcome an uptick to 0.35 on the Double or Nothing go home show.

Fans who tuned in got to see Wardlow go crazy inside a steel cage, Thunder Rosa showing her face, Hangman Page warning us about CM Punk, Chris Jericho throwing a fireball at some guy backstage, and more.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

