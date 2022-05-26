Sting is injured and not cleared to travel

The May 18 episode of AEW Dynamite ended with an injury angle where Sting’s left leg was Pillmanized by Kyle O’Reilly and the Undisputed Elite. Some folks thought it might lead to a tag team match at Double or Nothing 2022 this Sunday (May 29) pitting Sting and Darby Allin against reDRagon, but that’s not the case.

Sting didn’t appear on last night’s go-home episode of Dynamite in Las Vegas, which is also where Double or Nothing will be held. After Dynamite was over, AEW announced that Sting is not cleared to travel due to injury:

Due to injury last week, @Sting has not been cleared to travel & will unfortunately not be at this Saturday’s #AEWDoN Fan Fest Meet & Greets. For fans who purchased tickets to see #TheIcon, Watch your inbox for information on refunds — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022

It’s unknown whether the 63 year old legend has a legitimate injury or if this is just a work. The Double or Nothing roster crunch is a real thing, so perhaps Sting and Darby are simply joining FTR and Toni Storm as some of the notable wrestlers who are healthy but didn’t make the cut for a match.

Here’s the updated card for Double or Nothing: