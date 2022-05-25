Adam Cole’s opponent in the men’s Owen Cup final at Double or Nothing will be...

Adam Cole punched his ticket to Double or Nothing and a shot at becoming the first man to win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament last week when he defeated Jeff Hardy. His opponent would either be his Undisputed Elite teammate Kyle O’Reilly, or Ring of Honor Television champion Samoa Joe. Their semi-final was the main event of the May 25 Dynamite in Las Vegas.

Joe was banged up from his war with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh. Despite that, he was in control early. A technical wrestler like KOR was going to be able to take advantage of his opponent’s bum wing, and sure enough, he did.

.@JRsBBQ said this would be a slobberknocker. He was right #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/so8IjpjGFR — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 26, 2022

This lived up to being dubbed a slobberknocker by Jim Ross before it was done...

... and after Joe survived a submission from O’Reilly, he locked in the Coquina Clutch, and Kyle went out.

It’ll be a first ever match-up between the Samoan Submission Machine and the Panama Playboy for the Owen Cup on Sunday night.

Dig it?

