One half of the women’s Owen Cup final is set

The first semi-final in the first women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament gave us a match that many thought would be the final before the bracket came out. AEW’s been building to Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Toni Storm since Storm’s debut in March. In the co-main event of the final Dynamite before Double or Nothing, we got it.

It was Toni Time at the start...

... but the former Women’s champ turned the tide before a commercial by sending the Australian’s head into the steel steps.

Storm fought her way back into it, and with both wrestlers down, Baker’s ally (and the woman Toni defeated to advance to the semis) Jaime Hayter showed up. After some miscommunication between Team Dentist, Britt pounced after Storm took out Hayter. That, and grabbing the ropes during a cover, allowed Baker to advance to Sunday’s PPV against the winner of Friday’s Ruby Soho/Kris Statlander semi.

