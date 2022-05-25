New Japan stars crash ROH Tag title match on AEW Dynamite

Double or Nothing is next on the calendar, but in June we’re getting the Forbidden Door PPV with New Japan. And when Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero mentioned the IWGP Tag titles in a promo on the May 25 Dynamite, you got the sense AEW might start the build to Chicago while they were still in Las Vegas.

Sure enough, while Roppongi Vice was challenging for the Ring of Honor Tag titles, a pair of former IWGP Tag champs showed up.

United Empire’s Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan attacked both FTR and Beretta & Romero, giving us the rare non-finish on AEW television. It also signaled that we’re on the road to the first ever AEW x NJPW supershow.

Are these members of Will Ospreay’s faction the last New Japan wrestlers we’ll see this weekend?

