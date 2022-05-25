Spears’ chairshot helps Wardlow get his match with MJF

In order to secure the match he really wants — against Maxwell Jacob Friedman at Double or Nothing to be released from his employment contract — Wardlow’s already taken ten lashes from his boss, and the inevitable beatdown from Friedman & his henchman Shawn Spears that followed. But he still had one more hurdle to clear on the May 25 Dynamite. He had to beat Spears in a steel cage match, with MJF as the referee. And he couldn’t lay a finger on Max!

As if that didn’t stake the deck enough, Friedman “couldn’t find” the key to the handcuffs he makes Wardlow wear as he comes to the ring. Both MJF & Spears proceeded to attack the chained man, until Mr. Mayhem snapped. Literally.

No key needed here, just some superhuman strength #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/GwxLUfBeCz — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 26, 2022

It wasn’t enough. MJF refused to count pinfalls for Wardlow, and employed fast counts for The Chairman. But that chair did the heels in, when the War Dog evaded a shot that took out referee Max.

With Friedman down, Spears took the Powerbomb Symphony and when Bryce Remsburg slide in as the replacement ref, he got the cover and his match for Double or Nothing.

He's done it! @RealWardlow gets the victory over @ShawnSpears with a powerbomb onto the steel chair inside this steel cage! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/pbTV1z1UZY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022

Black shirt security kept Wardlow from doing anything to MJF, but Smart Mark Sterling might have a few more names in his class action suit.

And T-Mobile Arena might need a new roof when Friedman gets powerbombed on Sunday.

