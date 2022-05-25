AEW Rankings (May 25, 2022): Reunited tag team making waves

AEW released their latest rankings (May 25, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

Adam Cole’s win over Jeff Hardy in the Owen Hart tournament propelled him up two spots into #3. #4 Jay Lethal and #5 Tony Nese slid down one spot accordingly.

With #1 CM Punk challenging Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship at the Double or Nothing PPV on May 29, it is interesting to note who is next in line at #2. Knock, knock, Jon Moxley. No matter who emerges holding the title belt, Mox is going to be a fiery feud for the winner.

Women:

Kris Statlander beat Red Velvet in the Owen Hart tournament, and the alien also nabbed Lil Cupcake’s spot at #5. The rest of the women’s rankings remain the same.

#4 Toni Storm has a tournament semifinal bout against Dr. Britt Baker DMD on Dynamite. Statlander rumbles with Ruby Soho in the other semifinal for Rampage on Friday. On the PPV, both titles will have top 5 matchups. Thunder Rosa defends the AEW Women’s World Championship against #1 Serena Deeb, and Jade Cargill defends the TBS Championship versus #3 Anna Jay.

Nyla Rose continues to clog the pipes. After the PPV, there is a chance she is ranked #1. Thunder Rosa already hurdled that roadblock. Would Jade Cargill have the intestinal fortitude to pick a fight with the Native Beast? I’m certainly curious to find out.

Tag Team:

Gunn Club and the Dark Order duo of Alex Reynolds & John Silver bottomed out. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee picked up a win over JD Drake & Anthony Henry to move up two spots into #3. The impressive victory from Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley over Matt Sydal & Dante Martin earned #4. Roppongi Vice rounds out the list at #5. Trent & Rocky Romero have put in work recently by conquering Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto twice and also Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth.

Roppongi Vice asked for and received a ROH tag title shot against #1 FTR on Dynamite. At Double or Nothing, Jurassic Express will defend AEW gold in a three-way with Swerve & Lee and #2 Ricky Starks & Will Hobbs.

Looking down the line after the PPV, FTR should demand a crack at the AEW titles if they retain the ROH belts. The match-making finagling can last only so long with them consistently at top. Top Guys in. Jurassic Express out.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?