AEW Dynamite results, live blog (May 25, 2022): Double or Nothing Third Anniversary

This week’s show comes our way from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. It’s the last Dynamite before the third Double or Nothing, and that’s why they’re calling this one their third anniversary in Vegas. It will feature a face-off before World champ Hangman Page and his challenger at Sunday’s PPV, CM Punk, and the two Owen Hart Cup semi-finals as Kyle O’Reilly & Samoa Joe battle for the right to face Adam Cole at DoN, and Toni Storm & Dr. Britt Baker try to grab the first spot in the women’s finals. Wardlow will try to secure his shot at MJF by beating Shawn Spears in a steel cage, while FTR defend the Ring of Honor Tag titles against Roppongi Vice. Plus, Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy vs. Swerve Strickland, a word from Women’s champ Thunder Rosa.... and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAY 25