Watch AEW Dark Episode 144

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., May 24, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Robyn Renegade vs. Vicky Dreamboat

The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth vs. Roppongi Vice

Carlie Bravo vs. Sonny Kiss

Lee Moriarty vs. Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels

Leva Bates vs. Kiah Dream

J.A.S.’s “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard & “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker vs. Eli Isom & T.U.G. Cooper

Trenton Storm vs. The Factory’s Anthony Ogogo

Brittany Jade vs. A.Q.A

Avery Breaux vs. Kris Statlander

Enjoy the show!