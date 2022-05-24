Kyle O’Reilly says he’s getting the ‘main roster experience’ in AEW, reveals length of contract

Kyle O’Reilly spent the majority of his time in WWE involved in one of NXT’s title scenes, but unlike his Undisputed ERA stablemate Adam Cole, the company never seemed to even toy with the idea of making him a main roster act. He got a dark match tryout around the time his contract was expiring, but that was it.

He feels he’s getting a taste of what life would have been like on Raw or SmackDown now that he’s All Elite, though. O’Reilly was a guest on the Toddcast Podcast recently, and said:

“In WWE, I was with NXT, but I never got called up to Raw or SmackDown. Now with AEW, it feels like I’m having that main roster experience. I’m part of an organization that’s on national TV, that’s selling out arenas all over, I’m traveling, I feel like a real wrestler. It’s pretty cool.”

KOR’s goals in AEW are to be “champion of the company or a several-time tag champion,” but mostly to just have fun “and never losing that love I have for the business.”

He’s confident he found the right place to do those things, as he revealed he’s with Tony Khan’s company for a while:

“... in five years, I’ll still be with AEW. I signed a five-year deal with them.”

He’ll face Samoa Joe on this Wednesday’s with a spot in the Owen Hart Cup finals at Double or Nothing on the line, so so far, it seems like he made the right call. The 35 year old debuted on Dynamite in December of last year, so it looks like it will be 2026 until he has to think about his next move.