Watch AEW Dark: Elevation episode 64

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., May 23, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Mercedes Martinez vs. Hyan
- Mysterios Q vs. The Factory’s Anthony Ogogo
- A.F.O.’s The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Varsity Blonds
- Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki vs. Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura
- J.D. Griffey vs. Ethan Page
- Lee Moriarty vs. Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds
Enjoy the show!
