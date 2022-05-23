 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation episode 64

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., May 23, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Mercedes Martinez vs. Hyan
  • Mysterios Q vs. The Factory’s Anthony Ogogo
  • A.F.O.’s The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Varsity Blonds
  • Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki vs. Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura
  • J.D. Griffey vs. Ethan Page
  • Lee Moriarty vs. Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds

Enjoy the show!

