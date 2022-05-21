Injured Anthony Bowens has a scissor party waiting for him when he returns

There’s been some talk over the last several weeks that Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed was nursing an injury. Last week while AEW was on Long Island, Bowens worked his first match since March. But when it aired on the May 16 Elevation, we saw that Bowens didn’t do much — he tagged into the eight-man tag to record the pin, but didn’t do anything else as he, Max Caster, Austin & Colten Gunn picked up a win.

A dominant victory by the #GunnClub and #TheAcclaimed here on #AEWDarkElevation, complete with some appropriate post-match celebrations!

While Rampage was airing last night (May 20), Bowens tweeted that he’d undergone a procedure on his knee.

Without getting into too much detail..bc of the attack after Elevation on Monday, I had to undergo a procedure this week to fix my knee. Story of my life..1 step forward, 2 steps back. #AEWRampage

On the show, the injury was explained as having occurred in a post-match attack? I guess it’s an attack, it’s hard to tell whether a diminutive assailant quickly escaped before the camera panned, or if Bowens’ knee just gave out. Either way, that’s not the important thing. The important thing is that Max is now “Daddy” Gunn’s favorite’s child, and that Anthony has a big ole scissor party waiting for him when he gets back.

After an injury to #TheAcclaimed's @Bowens_Official on #AEWDarkElevation, @RealBillyGunn sets expectations for the newly formed group including... a future "scissors party"?



Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT!

If that’s not an incentive for a speedy return, I don’t know what is.